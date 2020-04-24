Omaha, Neb. – In continuing their efforts to help members down the path to financial security, WoodmenLife will launch a new member extra on May 1. The WoodmenLife Student Loan Relief program will provide up to 200 $1000 awards to eligible members to help them pay down their student loan debt.

To apply for an award, members must meet eligibility requirements, submit an application and write a short essay. This year, applications will be accepted May 1 through June 30. Applications are then reviewed and recipients selected by Scholarship America, an independent third-party administrator.

“We continue to look for ways we can help members of the WoodmenLife family build on their financial future,” said Patrick L. Dees, WoodmenLife president & CEO. “This program will allow hundreds of our members the opportunity to pay down on this haunting debt load.”

The WoodmenLife Student Loan Relief program is just one of a wide range of valuable extras the organization offers its members. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product. To find out more about the program, visit WoodmenLife.org/Student-Loan-Relief.

 With an office in Murray, WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit. The organization and its members share a commitment to family, community and country. With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products. To learn more about the organization and the extras members enjoy, visit WoodmenLife.org.  

