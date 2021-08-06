FRANKFORT — As Kentucky urgently works to stop the spread of coronavirus — including the dangerous new Delta variant — the Kentucky Chamber has launched a campaign to recognize employers that are leading the fight against COVID-19 and playing a critical role in Kentucky’s vaccination efforts.
The newly-launched “COVID Stops Here” campaign recognizes employers that have achieved widespread vaccination among their staff members by designating their workplace as Bronze -70% vaccination rate, Silver -80% vaccination rate, Gold - 90% vaccination rate, or Platinum - 100% vaccination rate. After applying to receive a “COVID Stops Here” designation, businesses that have joined the campaign will be displayed on the Kentucky Chamber “COVID Stops Here” page, and a media kit will be available for businesses to download and promote their achievement.
Businesses can learn more about the campaign and apply at kychamber.com/covidstopshere.
As part of the campaign, the Kentucky Chamber is creating a “COVID Stops Here Sweepstakes,” which will allow employees of Gold and Platinum designated businesses, a chance to enter and win many special prizes such as tickets to sporting events, bottles of bourbon, experiences across the state, and more. The sweepstakes will be live in the coming weeks.
“The Kentucky Chamber is proud to launch the ‘COVID Stops Here’ campaign in support of businesses and the critical role they are continuing to play during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “Employers across the Commonwealth are helping lead the way in vaccinations, keeping Kentuckians safe and our economy running. We applaud their efforts to keep Kentucky safe and are proud to recognize them.”
