MURRAY – The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments met in regular session Wednesday with a full agenda.
The first item on the agenda was a request for a 60-space parking variance for a proposed 80-unit apartment building for seniors 55 and above to be located at the end of Brooklyn Drive. The proposed building would have 60 one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units on three levels. The parking variance was requested because current regulations require two spaces per unit which would total 160 parking spaces.
The property has a Bailey Road address but is located at the end of Brooklyn Drive and the area surrounding this apartment unit is zoned R-4 (multi-family residential).
Ryan Laber from Spire Development of Columbus, Ohio, spoke to the board about the development and the request for less parking than is required by the existing ordinance. The request for the three-story apartment complex for seniors is contingent on the purchase of the property and the approval of the plan.
The company is planning to purchase a five-acre plat for this development and requested that only 100 spaces be required instead of the 160 mandated by the ordinance. The project would be called Bee Creek Crossing and would consist of three floors with central corridors and elevator, a community room, laundry room, fitness center and leasing center.
Laber said he was presenting a preliminary drawing and would take the feedback and direction from the board while the company continues working on the plans before they are submitted for construction approval. The company currently has one other complex in Independence, Kentucky.
“We have developed a few of these complexes in various states and feel confident that 100 is enough parking spaces,” Laber said. “This would allow for two spaces for the two-bedroom units and one space for the one-bedroom units. By reducing the parking, we would save many trees on the property and it would prevent us from having to build a larger retention basin.”
Laber presented several graphs of parking recommended by the Institute of Transportation Engineers, which is the authority for traffic plans, parking and how many parked vehicles would be expected in a development of this size.
Board member John Krieb said that from its survey, the company is assuming that not all occupants would have a vehicle, and he also questioned the need for more parking spaces that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Board member Paula Hulick asked if the company was opposed to adding more parking spaces, and Laber said the company believes 100 is necessary, but 160 are not needed. The company is working with a local engineer, who informed the board that an alternate plan could be presented to expand the parking lot if needed. The area could be graded, and when and if needed, graveled to provide more parking spaces.
John Krieb made a motion to approve a waiver of the parking requirement for a 50 parking space variant for the proposed structure on Brooklyn Drive contingent on the purchase of the property and the approval of the plans. This would mean the board is requiring 110 parking spaces. Included in the motion was that the applicant was willing to prepare a graded area that could be readily expanded if more parking is required and also be willing to increase the number of parking spaces for van accessible parking. After a second by Josh Vernon, the motion passed unanimously.
Spire Development also sought a dimensional variance of a 10-foot height variance for this same proposed 80-unit apartment building for seniors at Brooklyn Drive. This was needed because more space is required for the mechanical room and the elevator mechanical room, and the dimensional height variance was approved unanimously by the board.
Next on the agenda was a request for a conditional use permit for a group not to exceed four persons not all related by blood or marriage to rent/occupy 216 Woodlawn Ave., which is in an R-2 (single-family residential) zone.
Gale Sharp, local real estate agent, spoke on behalf of the person wanting to purchase this property who does not reside in Murray year-round but wanted to use this property for investment purposes. He wished to have permission to rent to four persons and would hire a firm to oversee the rental and maintenance of the property, if he purchased, Sharp said. The home has previously been used as a rental to a family, but Sharp’s client was asking for this conditional use permit before he made the purchase of the property.
Phillip Lynn Rogers spoke in opposition to the permit, saying his wife has owned the property next door, a white house with a white picket fence, for many years, but could not be present at the board meeting because of health issues. Rogers stated this was her dream home which she had purchased after her first husband died. The home has never been rented and has been maintained by him and his wife. Rogers said this was their second home, as they currently live on a farm in Calloway County, but their plans are that when they are unable to care for their farm, they would move into the house on Woodlawn. He said the master bedroom and second bedroom are located on the side of their house next to this property being considered for rental and asked that the board deny this request because it would lessen the value of their home and would not be a desirable location to retire.
Josh Vernon made a motion to deny the conditional use permit for 216 Woodlawn Ave. for use as a multi-family rental. He felt the integrity of the neighborhood was mostly for single families and there was inadequate parking available. John Krieb seconded. Mike Faihst, Jim Foster and Carmen Garland voted against the motion, with Paula Hulick, John Krieb, Josh Vernon and Bobbie Weatherly voting yes. By a 4-3 vote, the motion for a conditional use permit at 216 Woodlawn Ave. was denied.
The next case was a request for a five-foot variance for the placement of an underground storm shelter shared by residents of 1520 London Drive and 1522 London Drive. A storm shelter is considered an accessory structure and was placed on the lot line between the two residences. The code requires that any accessory structure be placed five feet from the lot lines.
The applicant and his neighbor both stated they shared the cost of installation of this shelter. They stated they assumed that KY Storm Shelter LLC, who installed the shelter, had reached out to city officials for a building permit and instructions on the proper placement of this structure. The applicant said he called the city the day the company showed up to install the shelter and asked what needed to be done and was told that he would need a building permit and the structure could not be closer than five feet from the lot line. This information was emailed to the applicant that day, but the applicant stated by the time he finished the phone call, the company had the shelter in place and covered.
The applicant stated the company installing the shelter told him that because of the size of the shelter, 28 square feet, they did not need a permit. The applicant stated it would be difficult to remove the shelter because of existing gas lines running along each side of the shelter.
When board members asked if the applicant had inquired about moving the shelter, he said he was told it would cost $2,500 and the gas lines could also cause an issue. Both residences have privacy fences in their back yards, and they wanted both families to have easy access to the shelter.
When questioned, the applicant and neighbor said their properties had not been surveyed, and they assumed their property line was where the two privacy fences were installed. Board members stated they might be surprised where the property line actually was and they would not be able to put this shared shelter on their deed unless a survey had been completed. David Perlow, board attorney, informed them they would destroy the title to both properties if a survey and the proper paperwork is not completed.
Board member Paula Hulick said she thought the situation was a mess and there was no good solution. Member Josh Vernon suggested that the fire marshal would probably come into play and he doesn’t believe the structure would be approved by the fire marshal where it placed now.
Perlow said that even if the board were to approve this request, there could possibly be problems later, and board chairman Mike Faihst asked if this issue could be brought back to the board next month so that the applicant could gather more information. Perlow suggested they consult a local real estate attorney who could walk them through the process. John Krieb made a motion to continue this hearing at next month’s meeting so that additional information could be obtained. Vernon seconded and the motion passed unanimously.
The board also heard a request for a conditional use permit to use an upstairs apartment of an office building at 105 North Sixth St., zoned central business district/historical overlay district. The use would be for short-term rentals. The property in the process of being purchased and this space had been used by the current owners as a short-term rental as an Airbnb, but a conditional use permit does not transfer. The building was owned by SGB Realty and is being purchased by Keller Williams Real Estate. Keller Williams would like to continue to use this apartment as an Airbnb, and the company stated it had an outside entrance and was called “The Loft.”
Shawn Kinsey, property owner next door, spoke to the board and expressed some concerns but didn’t foresee any negative issues. He wanted to know how the company planned to use the easement area between the two properties ensuring that traffic was not speeding along the area and also asked that very specific instructions be given to renters including the description of the road and the entrance. He stated that on two separate occasions, someone knocked on his door late at night thinking his property was the Airbnb.
The new property owners stated they had plans to visibly mark the area where The Loft is located and will be sure to add very specific descriptions and location of the property.
Jim Foster made a motion to approve the conditional use permit requested to allow short term rental at with additional directional signage to make it clear where the entrance is located. The motion was seconded by Bobbie Weatherly and passed unanimously.
A request was also submitted for a conditional use permit for a group of not to exceed four persons not all related by blood or marriage to rent/occupy 523 S. 11th St., zoned R-2 (single-family residential) zone. This conditional use permit was denied.
