MURRAY – The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments met in regular session Wednesday with a full agenda.

The first item on the agenda was a request for a 60-space parking variance for a proposed 80-unit apartment building for seniors 55 and above to be located at the end of Brooklyn Drive. The proposed building would have 60 one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units on three levels. The parking variance was requested because current regulations require two spaces per unit which would total 160 parking spaces.