MURRAY — When former Calloway County High School Band Director Dr. Derek Jones announced that he was resigning that position after 10 years to assume command of a nearby college’s band program, he said he was not concerned about Calloway finding a strong replacement.
This was in spite of the fact that the timing was not exactly positive. However, it appears Jones was correct in his assessment, because not only did the Laker Band find someone quickly, but it hired someone with a very strong pedigree — a national championship pedigree, to be exact.
Nick Calcamuggio comes to Calloway after spending the last two years as an assistant at nearby Hopkinsville. He also is a disciple of former Murray State University Racer Band Director John Fannin. However, what appears to be his big advantage is his high school background.
He is an alum of Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana, one of the top programs in the nation, and he was a member of the 2005 group that claimed a Bands of America national title.
“I think a lot of the older kids understand what that’s about and you get whispers about it,” Calcamuggio said Tuesday morning, just one day after he participated in his first practice session with the Laker Band since being hired. “Now, the younger ones, many of whom have never done marching band, they’re not quite onto me yet, but they do know that there are videos that are just a few keyboard clicks from finding any performance group you want. So I might occasionally lead them to something like that and say, ‘Hey! Here’s Mr. C back when I was actually in shape!’
“But I was very fortunate, growing up in Carmel (a suburb of Indianapolis) and I was a member of the band from 2003-07 and I was part of the 2005 band that won the national championship, so I definitely have a bug for marching band and being part of a hyper competitive organization.”
However, Calcamuggio is quick to note that the true key to Carmel’s success is its concert band program, something that has also been a strength for Calloway over the years.
“Carmel treats its marching band program with the philosophy of if you have good concert band fundamentals, you can march. That’s one of the things I’ve taken into my teaching … you have to have those good concert techniques to have a superior marching band. It comes down to playing your instrument,” he said, discussing something he said was drilled into him and his Carmel bandmates. “There’s a running joke, in fact, where people ask, ‘Well, how does Carmel play their music so well all of the time?’ Anyone who has gone through that program says, ‘We play Concert F a lot, just that one note.’ I remember rehearsals where we spent two hours on Concert F until you get it to that level of excellence every time.”
However, Calcamuggio said that, while the work as a Carmel band member was rigorous, he never felt like he was being pushed overly hard. That is the philosophy he intends to bring to Calloway.
“That experience was invaluable and it’s still invaluable,” he said of his time under longtime Carmel director Jeff Pote, then later under Fannin and eventually Dr. Fred Speck at the University of Louisville, where he obtained his graduate degree. All of them, he said, taught their students that the true award is playing the music itself.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about collecting state plaques to put on the wall. We’re putting on a performance for ourselves as much as the audience. But we’re making music and that’s what matters. Now, is winning a high? Absolutely! Who doesn’t like winning?
“But if you’re alienating a bunch of kids while just focusing on the competitive aspect of it, are you really winning? Here’s the thing … some kids really need band, that is their activity, their safe place. It was my haven every day.
“But I learned a lot not only just musically but about life in general, and marching band activities are great for learning life skills, like dedication to something, the grit to repeat something until you can get it right every time and physical fitness … and family. The best man in my wedding in May was the first person I met in high school while marching for the band at Carmel.”
However, Calcamuggio is not ignoring the trophy case inside the Laker Band room. It is lined with numerous mementos of successful ventures at the state and national level.
“And stiff competition never hurt anyone, as long as making it a great experience is the most important thing,” he said of how this was the case as a teacher at Hopkinsville, as well as his first job, band and music director at tiny Covington (Indiana) High School.
“It’s been two years since we’ve had a competitive season here and that means, one, we can be really fluid with things. If there was ever a time to relook at teaching strategy or say, ‘Hey! I know we’ve done this, let’s try this.’ It’s a great time to try new teaching methods and it also means you have lots of room to grow.
“And it’s really fun to watch what I call light-bulb moments with rookies, specifically with marching. There is always that kid who cannot step his feet in time. There’s always one in every band and it’s not physical or mental; it just hasn’t clicked yet. But once they get it and it clicks and you watch them getting it, where you can actually see it happening inside them, it’s one of the best moments there is.”
Calcamuggio is also very familiar with the Calloway campus. He spent his student teaching with fellow Racer Band alum Kevin Suiter at Calloway County Middle School and also did a lot of work with Jones at the high school.
He also was at Murray Middle School for his practicum work with its director, Beth Stribling.
“I’ve got to admit, it was a big moment of nostalgia driving down College Farm Road for the interview a few days ago. I was saying to myself, ‘Hey! I remember this place!’” he said as he sat inside the band room Tuesday. “I remember being in this band room and they’re used to be a piano by a white board and I remember the office and sitting with Kevin and Derek.
“Then, you look at the trophy case. There’s a lot of legacy that’s been created by Gary Mullins and Fred Ashby and Dr. Jones and Suiter, a lot of cool legacy, a lot of cool history.”
