California attorney general will investigate LA redistricting in wake of leaked audio

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, shown in July, announced an investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, into Los Angeles’ 2021 redistricting process.

 Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that his office would investigate the Los Angeles redistricting process that took place last fall, saying an inquiry is needed to “restore confidence” in the line-drawing of the city’s 15 council districts.

The announcement comes days after the Los Angeles Times published a recording in which then-council President Nury Martinez is heard making racist remarks while talking with fellow Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Herrera about how the city’s council district boundaries should be redrawn. This conversation focused on how the group could maintain Latino political power and help Latinos in the city.