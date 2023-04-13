FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden has approved his initial request for federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 76 counties adversely affected by severe storms in early March.
“We thank the president and the federal government for once again coming to the aid of our commonwealth in the wake of severe weather,” Beshear said.
All reported storm damage from the 76 counties has been verified by Kentucky Emergency Management and validated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to confirm eligibility based on county-specific thresholds. Several counties are still undergoing the verification and validation process. Once damage assessments are complete and eligibility is determined, additional counties may be added to the federal declaration.
Federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
The counties covered by the initial approval are Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Daviess, Edmonson, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Hopkins, Hickman, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, LaRue, Laurel, Lee, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Powell, Robertson, Rockcastle, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Whitley and Wolfe.
On March 3, Beshear declared a state of emergency in advance of severe storms that were forecast to cross the commonwealth. The storms, which produced violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes, killed five Kentuckians.
