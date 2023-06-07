Calloway approaching three weeks without rain

MURRAY – After a relatively wet winter and early spring, Calloway County is now halfway through its third week without rain, and if the drought continues, it could have a big impact on this year’s crops.
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said the county received more than an inch of rain on May 20, but Tuesday marked the 17th day without rain here. Although there is a chance of rain this coming weekend, he said it would take a large amount to catch up to normal levels for this time of year.
“The drought assessment (from the National Integrated Drought Information System) comes out every Thursday morning, and the latest assessment last week said we were in stage D0 (D zero), which is abnormally dry,” Holland said. “We are starting to get very, very dry, and there is no official burn ban yet, but any time it gets this dry with no rain for 17 straight days, people should use common sense and not burn anything. There's been some field fires, with some bean fields and wheat fields catching fire in the last few days, so Calloway County Fire-Rescue has been busy.”
CCFR said on its Facebook page that firefighters were dispatched around noon Monday to the 1300 block of Roosevelt Road in Dexter for a fire on the side of the road that was moving toward a wooded area. Brush trucks from Station 1, Station 4 and Station 5 responded and extinguished the fire without incident, the post said.
However, at approximately 5 p.m. the same day, CCFR responded to the 200 block of Alex Fork Road in Kirksey for a report of wheat field on fire. Brush trucks from Station 1 and Station 5 responded and extinguished the fire quickly to ensure minimal damage to the field, CCFR said. The agency also responded to a 1,000-foot stretch of fire along the road at the edge of a wheat field fire in Kirksey Saturday evening, but it was luckily less than a mile away from Station 5, so it was extinguished within several minutes.
“It’s been a busy week of these types of fire calls, (so) please be aware of the dry weather conditions we are in right now,” CCFR urged in its Monday Facebook post. “We would like to thank our volunteer firefighters for their dedication to serving Calloway County every time a tone drops on their pagers!”
Matt Chadwick, agriculture agent for the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service, said that if the county doesn’t get a significant amount of rain in the next few weeks, it will have a lasting effect on this year’s crops.
“We are in a spot where we're needing rain,” Chadwick said. “A lot of our crops, especially our corn, even as young as it is, it's still deciding how much of a crop we're going to have. That decision is being made by the corn itself right now. Whenever we have limited resources like this, even if it rains later on, (the drought) still has the ability to limit us quite a bit. We're pretty dry right now, and our pastures are looking pretty bleak as well. We were blessed to have the rain that we had when we had it, but we definitely could use some more.
“There's a little bit of rain in the forecast next weekend, so there's a significant chance, but I don't know how much it will be. We really need a good, slow, soaking rain. That would really help us a lot right now, especially on our corn crop and our hay crops and things like that.”
Holland said he wouldn’t be surprised if the NIDIS moves Calloway County to D1 status (moderate drought) when the agency updates the U.S. Drought Monitor this Thursday.
“There is a very slim chance (Wednesday) of an isolated pop-up shower or storm, but most people will probably miss out,” Holland said. “There is a better chance over the weekend. On Saturday night and Sunday, maybe Sunday night, there is a stronger system that could produce a widespread rainfall of around maybe half an inch or so. It’s not going to be a drought-buster or cause a lot of relief because we're 6 inches below normal since the beginning of April. We should have close to 10 inches of rain in a normal year since the beginning of April, and we are running less than half of that right now.”
Holland said 1.44 inches of precipitation was recorded in Calloway County during May, which was significantly less than the 4.94 inches the NWS considers normal for the month.
“We are less than 50% as far as what we should have going back the past couple of months, and any rain we get this weekend will help some, but it's going to take several systems over a few weeks’ process to end the drought,” Holland said. “Last year’s drought started around July, and it went through about October-November, so it lasted a few months. Once the drought started, it intensified and got worse, and it took several months for us to get out of the drought. So I really hope that we get some beneficial rain this week and maybe even some next week before the drought gets too bad, because we're going into the hottest time of the year. If we get a strong, big drought going into July and August, that could make the outdoor temperatures a lot hotter because there wouldn’t be much moisture down in the ground.”
Despite the current dryness, Holland doesn’t believe Calloway County will face a long-term drought like last year because the NWS’s 8-14-day outlook and 30-day outlook does show some rain systems. He added that he has been surprised the last two months were as dry as they were because the patterns earlier this year certainly did not indicate a drought would be in the near future.
“At the beginning of this year, it was like the faucet was left on in January, February and March,” he said. “We were fairly wet for those three months, and when April started, it’s like the faucet was turned off. April and May tend to be the two wettest months out of the whole year for Murray and Calloway County.”
