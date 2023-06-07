Calloway approaching three weeks without rain

A sprinkler is seen watering farm land on Van Cleave Road east of Murray to try to make up for more than two weeks without rain and a much dryer May than usual. According to Murray’s Justin Holland, official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, Calloway County’s last rainfall was May 20.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – After a relatively wet winter and early spring, Calloway County is now halfway through its third week without rain, and if the drought continues, it could have a big impact on this year’s crops.

Justin Holland, official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said the county received more than an inch of rain on May 20, but Tuesday marked the 17th day without rain here. Although there is a chance of rain this coming weekend, he said it would take a large amount to catch up to normal levels for this time of year.

