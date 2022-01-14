MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education on Thursday amended the district’s 2021-22 Back to School Plan.
Following the meeting, Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle sent an email to district staff clarifying the changes. “CCBE voted to end the practice of student quarantines based on at-school exposure,” the email said. “This decision is retroactive, so students currently quarantined from school due to an exposure may return to school beginning today.
“Students exposed to positive cases in the future will continue to be tracked, and parents will receive a courtesy contact from the school allowing the parent/guardian the option of quarantining if desired. Mask will remain optional but strongly encouraged for students and staff EXCEPT on school buses and those students attending the Calloway County/MISD Area Technology Center (where masks remain mandatory).
“Students testing positive for COVID-19 will still be required to follow school administrative guidance on isolation and approved dates to return to school.”
Board member Scott Lowe proposed revisions to the plan and made a motion that the board accept the revisions and amend the plan, and Van Pittman seconded the motion. The board voted 3-2 to accept the revisions to the plan as proposed. Sharon Bobo joined Lowe and Pittman voting in favor of the amended plan, while Board Chair Jay Housden and Mitch Ryan voted against it.
Prior to the vote on the Back to School Plan, a couple with two children enrolled in the district spoke during the meeting’s public comments portion about their opposition to masking requirements.
•••
The meeting began with Assistant Superintendent Brian Wilmurth presenting gifts to the board members to recognize their service. Before approving financial reports, Settle drew the board’s attention to a few notable expenditures, including the purchase of Chromebooks for East Elementary.
The audit report for fiscal year 2021 was presented to the board by Kelsey Cox, CPA at Diuguid, Gentry and Associates, which was approved.
The board then went into executive session to discuss pending litigation. No action was taken.
After reconvening in open session, the board addressed several more items, including approving a request to shorten the school day for special education students. The board gave final approval on the 2022-23 CCSD calendar and the amendment to CCSD policy 0.936 discussed in last week’s special-called meeting.
The board tabled a request for funding to create a winterguard program. Board members expressed support of the idea, but voted to wait until the next meeting to reconsider the request.
All items on the consent agenda were approved, including donation acceptance requests in the amount of $12,542.04, fundraiser requests, records destruction requests, school facility use requests and travel requests. The board approved requests for a charter bus to transport the Calloway County High School boys’ basketball team to the state tournament, a hardship graduation request for one student, 2022 CCSD board meeting dates, the draft budget report for fiscal year 2023, bid acceptance regarding the sale of used vehicles and buses, adult meal prices for the remainder of the school year and full-time emergency certification for an East Elementary math/literacy interventionist. The board also accepted the School Facilities Construction Commission Kentucky Education Technology Systems (KETS) offer of assistance for fiscal year 2022.
Following approval of consent agenda items, the board heard and approved personnel and administrative reports.
The next CCBE board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the CCBE board office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.