MURRAY – Despite numerous bumps the in the road, Calloway County schools are still going strong as they near the end of the first month of classes.
In its monthly meeting Thursday, the Calloway County Board of Education discussed many things surrounding the school systems and problems and solutions they are facing currently, from the plan for the coming year of classes, to a shortage of both substitute teachers and bus drivers.
One major theme of the meeting was what was being done to protect the students and if anything further could be done.
“My question to you is where are we moving forward?” Joshua Lewis, a parent at the meeting said during the public comments. “I know that your hands were kind of tied the last time we discussed that. Are we going to continue to keep the children in school, or are we going to look into nontraditional Instruction (NTI)?”
Board Chair Jay Housden made it clear that the plan was to keep the children in person as long as possible.
“NTI this year is completely different from what we were allowed to do last year,” added Assistant Superintendent Brian Wilmurth, who stood in for Superintendent Tres Settle in his absence. “We had a lot of flexibility and unlimited days. This year, the General Assembly gave us only 10 days of the entire school district to shut down at the same time.”
In addition, the hiring of a new school nurse and the training of one of the current ones to a fully licensed nurse was discussed and approved.
Last year, the district had only 2.6 nurses for all the schools. Starting this year, they have added another nurse and trained their partial nurse up to a fully licensed nurse at little extra cost.
“That gives us four nurses to deal with student needs not only COVID-related, but we have students at all of our schools that are diabetic or require feeding tubes or have more acute medical needs,” said Ryan Marchetti, the district’s director of public relations. “This provides us with some much-needed health help in a time when we need it.”
Lastly, the board discussed the current shortage of school bus drivers.
Currently, three routes are filled by substitute full-time bus drivers, with four of standard drivers sick with COVID and one on leave.
“Our clerk and two mechanics are splitting a route, along with myself driving a route,” said Brian Collier, a special education teacher and bus driver.
However, things seem to be looking up for the transportation area, as several people have already applied for positions as both full and part-time bus drivers and are awaiting approval.
During the superintendent’s report portion of the meeting, Wilmurth commended the transportation department for the employees’ extra work and to everyone who stepped up to help.
“We have a principal who is driving around,” Wilmurth said. “Everyone that we can find that is legally certified to drive a school bus in Kentucky, we are asking them to drive a bus, and everyone so far has stepped up and it's really helping us. Without that, we're not in session.”
Wilmurth wrapped up by explaining how they are handling the substitute shortage.
“We have teachers in this room that may be covering classes,” he said. “They're giving up their planning period to go and cover classes because we can't get substitutes and the substitutes we have aren't enough for what we need. So, we have teachers that are giving up their planning to go and teach, so we can keep the doors open. Thank you very much for what you did tonight with the consent agenda because every teacher that's been giving up their planning period will receive $30 an hour. Now, it's not much. But it is us saying thank you. Thank you for helping us to keep the doors open.”
The next Calloway County School Board meeting is Thursday, Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.