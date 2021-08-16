MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education discussed the online athletic ticketing company GoFan and the cleanup from water damage at East Elementary, among other business, at its monthly meeting last week.
As a way to limit person-to-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Calloway County School District used a service called GoFan to sell tickets to games online. April Lax, director of finance for the district, said at Thursday’s board meeting that it recently came to her attention that the district had not been handling the accounting for these ticket sales the way it was supposed to.
“I’ve spoken to our new auditors, and apparently, it was not done right at all last year and we’re going to get an audit finding and my name is on that,” Lax said. “I wasn’t consulted in any way about GoFan, but yet my name is going to be on the audit finding as the financial officer for Calloway County School District, so that kind of disturbs me.
“I don’t think we were given enough information. I’m not saying anybody is to blame. I think it was a rushed decision and the state didn’t give us enough information, and now I’m getting my hand slapped because I guess we were supposed to be giving forms for every game like we did with the cash ticket sales, when we were doing everything right. But we were not doing those forms. Not a single one.”
Superintendent Tres Settle said the district would do what it needed to sort out the accounting problems. He said that despite its flaws, GoFan had been well-received by staff who had handled ticket sales last year.
“There are two things I would like for the board to consider, and this is just reality; I’m not criticizing anyone or anything,” Settle said. “I realize this is the world we live in today, but this is a certainty: parents don’t want to keep a gate and teachers don’t want to keep the gate, and I’m fighting with some teachers right now at the high school … about what constitutes extra duty and what the requirements are. I think it is within my purview and his (Calloway County High School Principal Chris King) to assign those extra duties and have them work the gates.
“I certainly want to be as accommodating as I can to those schedules. We talk about our kids and we all want our kids to participate in sports. We all want our kids to have those opportunities, and yet, sometimes adults don’t want to be the ones to step up and work. So GoFan in an emergency situation was the very best we could do on short notice, and yes, we found that there are some problems and some kinks in it.”
Lax said that while GoFan proved to be a popular and convenient way to sell tickets to the public, she wished that the Kentucky Department of Education had educated school districts on the process they needed to use to make sure accounting practices were above board.
“I don’t think that information was put out to us like it should have been,” Lax said. “When KDE started suggesting we do this, they should have said, ‘Hey, this is how you do it,’ but they didn’t. They just expected everybody to do it the right way. But whether we use GoFan or not, I have confirmed with KDE regulations that we have to have two people (overseeing ticket sales for each game). We thought that if we did the GoFan, they could have one person at each place doing it themselves, and I confirmed today it’s two no matter what.”
Board member Scott Lowe said he hated that using the service caused problems for the district, but he hoped it could work better now that personnel appear to know now what the problem was. He said his family really liked using GoFan, and even though they had to pay a dollar more for each ticket purchased, the service was easy to use. King said he believed the prices would be the same this year.
Calloway County Middle School Assistant Principal Jodi Butler said she had handled the GoFan transactions at CCMS, and the teachers working the gate preferred not to handle large amounts of cash. She said she also sometimes felt nervous herself whenever she would have to carry cash from the gate to lock up in the safe.
***
East Calloway Elementary Principal Monica Price updated the board on the cleanup that had been done after a mishap caused some flooding at the school. In his superintendent’s report, Settle said the problem came about as a contractor was working to replace HVAC units.
“We did have a roof leak in the middle of (Sunday night),” Settle said. “(Price) called me around 11 o’clock, and it was a long night, let’s just put it that way. What happened is (workers) had removed the units and they were going to replace them the following day, and they had tarps down and plastic down to prevent (water from getting in), but we had too much rain too quick and it flooded into the hallway.”
In addition to the rain water getting in, the sprinkler system was set off, causing further problems, Settle said. He said he would be talking to the contractor about his concerns, adding that the carpet in the guidance office had gotten wet.
“They had fans on blowing it out,” he said. “I didn’t get a chance to get out there today, but I told Ms. Price I think the carpet needs to be replaced to make sure we don’t have any issues with mold or anything.”
In other facilities updates, Settle said the softball field is currently being made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and concrete has been poured all the way around the back of the field. He said the bleachers have been repositioned so spectators can see the field better, and the final step in the project is going to be to pave the area in the sidewalks to the new concrete that has been poured.
Settle said the district is also working with Stahler Welding it add more ADA accessibility to Jack D. Rose Stadium, and he is hoping to see the project at the football stadium completed very soon.
***
Food Service Director Megan Adams, who started her position over the summer after former director Pat Lane retired, said that in July, the summer feeding program served 2,377 breakfasts and 2,770 lunches at CCMS. The other pickup site, North Calloway Elementary, served 1,624 breakfasts and 1,671 lunches. As the district prepared to open on Monday, she said food service was transitioning out of the summer feeding program back to the National School Lunch Program and the National School Breakfast Program.
She said employees are going to try to speed up the service lines by allowing students to grab their boxed lunches themselves so students would have more time to eat. She said the “grab and go” lunches would continue since it seemed to work well last year. She said food service is planning to add new menu items this year and would be doing “taste testings” to learn what students like best so they can be offered more options. She said she has also instructed staff to be generous with helpings because she did not want students to leave lunch hungry.
Adams said the schools would continue taking deposits only on student meal accounts so that they would not have to handle cash when giving back change. Although food service at Southwest Calloway Elementary and the preschool are currently fully staffed, she said there is currently three openings at CCHS, one opening at CCMS, one opening at East and one opening at North.
District Technology Coordinator Caleb Reinhardt gave a report on cyber security and safety, which included details about how the district protects students when using technology at school and how legislation at the state and federal level deals with those privacy issues. He said schools must be extremely careful about how they share student data with technology companies because if teachers and administrators are not cautious, outside companies will buy that data to target their marketing to those students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.