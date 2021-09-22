MURRAY – A Calloway County High School construction project more than six years in the making should be usable by this time next year, as the Calloway County Board of Education approved the contractor for an auxiliary gym and several other related items Tuesday.
The board held a special-called meeting at noon on Tuesday to approve the hiring of A&K Construction of Paducah, which had the lowest bid out of six companies that submitted. The total bid was $2,992,000, which included a base bid of $2,769,000; a bid of $88,000 for a new parking lot and $65,000 for Trane HVAC equipment controls.
In addition to the A&K bid, the architect on the project, Craig Thomas of the Owensboro-based RBS Design Group, also recommended accepting a $25,900 special inspections bid from Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc.; a $2,648 bid from Synergy Tab for testing and balancing the HVAC system; and an $8,960 bid from Performance Commissioning Agency for HVAC commissioning. The board approved all those items, as well as the BG-1 project application form.
Ryan Marchetti, the district’s director of professional development and public relations, said the auxiliary gym will be constructed between the Board of Education central office and Calloway County Middle School. Thomas said the projected completion date is Aug. 10, 2022.
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said the district had been discussing and planning the auxiliary gym project even before he was hired to his position in 2015. He said the board had been setting aside money for years so it would not have to borrow any money or issue a bond.
“I’m extremely excited about it,” he said. “It actually started well before I got here. It was in our facility plan as a discretionary project, which means restricted funds couldn’t be used on it, so it had to be a general fund purchase. Superintendents before me began setting money aside for the project (because) they had identified the need.
“Obviously, the way it helps us is to make more practice facilities available to our students. With the addition of more and more sports at both the middle school and high school levels, there’s a demand for our current gymnasiums that exceeds our capacity to provide. I’m very excited about the project, and what we’ve been able to do in the six years since I’ve been here is continue to add to our surplus on this project. Now we’re at a point where we’re able to make this purchase.”
The total cost of the project is projected at $3,310,712. In addition to the approximately $2.9 million construction cost, the total includes construction contingency ($146,100), architect/engineer fee ($177,570), site survey ($6,560), geotechnical investigations ($4,300), special inspections ($25,900), commissioning ($11,608), advertising ($192) and printing ($1,482). The building is designed to be 13,560 square feet. An architect/engineer reimbursable expense of $15,000 is also incorporated into the total cost projection.
“We’re going to have roughly a 14,000-square-foot facility,” Thomas said. “It’s a pre-engineered metal building, and it should be finalized and ready to occupy on Aug. 10, 2022. Plus, there’s going to be a parking lot our front that’s being added by an alternate bid item.”
Thomas said the new parking lot will run from the east to the west and connect to the existing parking lot between the main road and the drop-off, so the flagpole and entrance will have to be moved to accommodate the construction.
