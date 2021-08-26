MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday evening it had received notification of the county’s 55th death related to COVID-19.
The patient was a resident of Calloway County, CCHD said. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family,” the department said in a news release.
CCHD received notification of 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and another 34 cases on Wednesday. The case count is now at 4,273, with 3,997 recovered, 212 isolated at home, nine hospitalized and 55 deaths.
Of Wednesday’s 34 cases, 29 were unvaccinated. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: nine cases under age 18; 17 cases ages 18-39, five cases ages 40-60 and three cases over 60.
Of Tuesday’s 21 cases, 19 were unvaccinated. There were two cases under age 18; 10 cases age 18-39; six cases age 40-60 and three cases over 60.
“CDC is recommending that fully vaccinated people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised should receive an additional COVID vaccination,” CCHD said. “However, there are specific guidelines for who fits in that moderately to severely compromised category.”
This category includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
“Contact your medical provider to see if they recommend the additional dose,” CCHD said. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.
“Calloway County Is in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.”
