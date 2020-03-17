MURRAY — Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes issued an executive order to close all Calloway County government buildings to the public this afternoon.
This will include all county government buildings with the exception of the Miller Courthouse Annex, which will be off limits to the public after tomorrow's meeting of the Calloway County Fiscal Court that is set for 9 a.m. The closure went into effect at 4:30 p.m.
The order reads:
"Executive Order Office of the Judge Executive Kenneth C. Imes
"Calloway County, Kentucky IN THE MATTER OF: Closure of County Government Buildings During COVID-19 Pandemic
"WHEREAS, for the purposes of maintaining social distancing under CDC guidelines and under the directives from the President of the United States and the Governor of Kentucky, and in order to promote the health and well-being of the general public to reduce the community spread of disease.
"BE IT HEREBY ORDERED that, as of 4:30pm CDT on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, all Calloway County Government Buildings, with the exception of the Miller Courthouse Annex, shall be closed and all Calloway County Government Offices are required to cease providing in-person government services to the public with limited essential and emergency exceptions. All Constitutionally Elected Officials and all agency heads shall, to the best of their abilities, continue to provide county government services through mail, fax, email, videoconferencing, internet-based methods and telephone, or by appointment only under emergency circumstances. In the limited circumstances where government in-person services are still provided, all county government employees should engage in "social distancing' as defined by the CDC.
"BE IT HEREBY FURTHER ORDERED that, immediately following the adjournment of the meeting of the Calloway County Fiscal Court which is set to begin at 9:00am CST on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Miller Courthouse Annex building shall be closed to the public, though non-in-person government services as outlined above shall continue to be provided from the offices located therein.
"BE IT HEREBY FURTHER ORDERED that a secure drop box shall be installed on the North side of the Calloway County Courthouse, which members of the public may use to transmit necessary documents to the Calloway County Clerk, Calloway County PVA and the Calloway County Treasurer.
"This Executive Order shall remain in effect until further notice.
"Executed this 17th day of March, 2020." n
