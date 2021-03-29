MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department reported that it had received notification of one new case of COVID-19 Sunday, zero cases on Saturday and one new case on Friday.
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,406 with 3,348 recovered, eight isolated at home, one hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 1.31% as of March 4.
“There is a NEW process for scheduling for the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site,” CCHD said in its news release. “Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment. If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197.”
