MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of one new case of COVID-19. The case count is at 3,512, with 3453 recovered, 10 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths.
CCHD encourages the public to look on the department’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 14, Calloway’s positivity rate is 0.89%.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” CCHD said. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”
