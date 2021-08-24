MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of 16 new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 4,145, with 3,931 recovered, 155 isolated at home, five hospitalized and 54 deaths. For today’s cases, 15 of 16 were unvaccinated. The breakdown of the cases by age category is as follows: zero cases under age 18; 10 cases ages 18-39, two cases ages 40-60 and four cases over 60.
Linda Cavitt, interim director of public health for CCHD, reacted positively to Monday morning’s news that the Food and Drug Administration had granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently granted emergency use authorization and are still awaiting full approval.
“I have heard many people say they were waiting for Covid vaccines to get full FDA approval before getting them, so hopefully they will get the vaccine now,” Cavitt said Monday. “If this was the reason for waiting, many more people will get vaccinated, which in time will lead to fewer cases!”
“(The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is recommending that fully vaccinated people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised should receive an additional COVID vaccination,” CCHD said in a news release. “However, there are specific guidelines for who fits in that moderately to severely compromised category.”
This includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Contact your medical provider to see if they recommend the additional dose.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community, CCHD said.
“The Calloway County Health Department supports Governor Beshear’s executive order for mandatory masks for schools and childcare facilities,” CCHD said. “Calloway County Is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.