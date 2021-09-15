MURRAY – As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 18 new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 4,907, with 4,449 recovered, 395 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 56 deaths. For Tuesday’s reported cases, 17 of 18 were unvaccinated. Here is a breakdown of the total cases by age category: six cases under age 18, six cases ages 18-39, five cases age 40-60 and one case over 60.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that fully vaccinated people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised should receive an additional COVID vaccination. However, there are specific guidelines for who fits in that moderately to severely compromised category. This includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
Contact your medical provider to see if they recommend the additional dose.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.
Calloway County Is in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.