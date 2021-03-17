MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of two new cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County, CCHD said. The case count is now at 3,392, with 3,328 recovered, 15 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 1.31% as of March 4.
CCHD’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be today at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
“We will be scheduling appointments for the Regional Vaccination Site directly from our Calloway County Health Department’s sign up list of individuals in our over 70 community and others in Phase 1B and 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines,” the news release said. “Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site. These appointments will be made via a telephone call.
“There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon. Therefore, please continue to sign up for the vaccine via the Calloway County Health Department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.”
People may also continue to monitor the CCHD website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news. Area media outlets will also receive regular updates regarding the Regional Vaccination Site.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
