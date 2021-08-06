MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday it had received notification of 23 new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 3,848, with 3,646 recovered, 141 isolated at home, 10 hospitalized and 51 deaths. The vaccination status of the new cases is not known at this time, CCHD said.
“Calloway County is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus,” CCHD said. “As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.”
CCHD listed the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding quarantine and isolation guidelines:
• Quarantine when you might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus
• Isolate when you have been infected with the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms.
Quarantine for those who have been exposed to a case of COVID-19:
• Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
• Watch for fever (100.4 degrees), cough, shortness of breath or other covid symptoms.
• If possible, stay away from people with whom you live, especially people who are at higher risk for getting sick from COVID.
“For those who are fully vaccinated, meaning it has been at least two weeks since completion of two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or at least two weeks since one dose of Johnson and Johnson: People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who has COVID, unless they have symptoms,” CCHD said. “However, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
The CDC does have other options for quarantine, but during the time Calloway County is in the red zone with a high number of cases, CCHD said it would recommend the 14 days of quarantine and re-evaluate when the county returns to low transmission numbers.
If you have been diagnosed with COVID you should stay in isolation for 10 days after your symptoms first appeared and it has been at least 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever reducing medications and other symptoms of COVID are improving, CCHD said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.