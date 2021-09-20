MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 23 new cases of COVID-19.
At that time, the case count was at 4,970, with 4,712 recovered, 193 isolated at home, eight hospitalized and 57 deaths. Twenty of the 23 Friday cases were unvaccinated. The following is a breakdown of the total cases by age category: 10 cases under age 18; nine cases ages 18-39, one case ages 40-60 and three cases over 60.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that fully vaccinated people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised should receive an additional COVID vaccination. However, there are specific guidelines for who fits in that moderately to severely compromised category. This includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
CCHD encourages everyone to contact their medical provider to see if they recommend the additional dose.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.
Calloway County Is in the COVID Red Zone, which means that there is high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.
