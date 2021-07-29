MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday it received notification of 24 new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 3,700, with 3,565 recovered, 77 isolated at home, eight hospitalized and 50 deaths. Of the 24 cases, 21 cases were unvaccinated individuals.
“Due to the level of active cases, Calloway County Health Department is recommending that all individuals who are medically fragile should wear a mask, all unvaccinated persons should receive a vaccination, everyone should practice social distancing and consider postponing any large public events,” CCHD said. “In addition, please stay home if you are experiencing any flu or COVID symptoms, such as runny nose, fever, cough, muscle aches, and fatigue.”
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of Saturday, July 24, Calloway’s positivity rate was 10.93%.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” CCHD said. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”
