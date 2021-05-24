MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of three new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is at 3,509, with 3448 recovered, 12 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths. The public may look at CCHD’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 14, Calloway’s positivity rate was 0.89%.
If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, they may call CCHD at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
“Vaccine is readily available in our community,” CCHD said. “So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”
