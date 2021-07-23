From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of 7/23/21, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 48 new cases of COVID19 (2 cases on 7/17, 3 cases on 7/18, 4 cases on 7/19, 7 cases on 7/20, 9 cases on 7/21, 13 cases on 7/22, and 10 cases on 7/23). The case count is now at 3,643 with 3,543 recovered, 46 isolated at home, 5 hospitalized, and 49 deaths. Of the 48 cases, 40 cases were unvaccinated individuals.
In addition to COVID cases, flu cases are being diagnosed. So, please stay home if you are experiencing flu or COVID symptoms, such as runny nose, fever, cough, muscle aches, and fatigue.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of 7/19/21, Calloway’s positivity rate is 3.61%.
If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.
