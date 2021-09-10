MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday it had received notification of 48 new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 4,773, with 4,339 recovered, 371 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 56 deaths. The majority of reported cases was unvaccinated.
The breakdown of the total cases by age category are as follows: 18 cases under age 18; 19 cases ages 18-39; 10 cases ages 40-60 and one case over 60.
“For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine,” CCHD said. “Vaccine is readily available in our community.
“Calloway County is in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.
