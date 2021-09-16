MURRAY – As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of the county’s 57th death related to COVID-19, according to a press release from the department Wednesday. According to the release, the patient was a resident of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department said it wished to express its deepest condolences and sympathies to the family.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department also received notification of 22 new cases of COVID-19. The case count is now at 4,929 with 4,521 recovered, 343 isolated at home, eight hospitalized and 57 deaths. For Wednesday’s reported cases, 19 of 22 were unvaccinated. The following is a breakdown of the total cases by age category: five cases under age 18, eight cases age 18 to 39, six cases age 40-60, and three cases over 60.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that fully vaccinated people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised should receive an additional COVID vaccination. However, there are specific guidelines for who fits in that moderately to severely compromised category. This includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection;
• Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
Contact your medical provider to see if they recommend the additional dose.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.
Calloway County Is in the COVID Red Zone, which means there is high community transmission of the virus. As a result, CCHD is making the following recommendations: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.
