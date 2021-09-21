MURRAY – As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of the county’s 58th death related to COVID-19.
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” CCHD said. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family.”
In addition, the CCHD said it had received notification of 49 cases of COVID-19 for the period of Sept. 18-20 (13 cases on Saturday, seven cases on Sunday and 29 cases on Monday). The case count is now at 5,019, with 4,814 recovered, 137 isolated at home, 10 hospitalized and 58 deaths. For Monday’s reported cases, the majority were unvaccinated. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: 15 cases under age 18; 19 cases age 18-39; 11 cases ages 40-60, and four cases over the age of 60.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that fully vaccinated people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised should receive an additional COVID vaccination. However, there are specific guidelines for who fits in that moderately to severely compromised category. This includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
“Contact your medical provider to see if they recommend the additional dose,” CCHD said. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.”
Calloway County Is in the COVID Red Zone, which means there is high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.
