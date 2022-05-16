MURRAY – Calloway County Fiscal Court signed a $997,000 energy savings performance contract with Energy Systems Group, LLC (ESG), a leading energy services provider, to design and implement comprehensive energy and infrastructure improvements in four county buildings. These measures will result in approximately $44,000 annually in energy, water, sewer, and operational savings.
The project scope includes controls, indoor air quality improvements, water and sewer efficiencies, lighting upgrades, and major water line repairs and replacement at the Detention Center, Justice Center, Sheriff’s Office, and Road Department. ESG will also complete life-safety upgrades at the Detention Center in addition to light-emitting diode (LED) lighting retrofits at the Justice Center.
“This has been a work in progress during the last couple years and County leadership identified energy efficiency as a long-term financial solution that would allow savings from a project like this to be invested into our buildings,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. “Calloway County is committed to making physical and process improvements that maximize our operating efficiency and optimize the use of our natural resources. Our county is in the midst of economic investment and we need facility upgrades and improvements to keep our assets in good shape and this will help Calloway County extend the life of these buildings while becoming more efficient.”
“Like in many counties in Kentucky, there typically aren’t enough surplus capital funds to allow for facility upgrades and repairs to be made immediately, so using an energy savings performance contract allows for savings gained through efficiency to pay for the improvements over time,” said ESG Business Development Manager Teresa Barton. “ESG is proud to partner with Calloway County to implement these infrastructure improvements, and we commend the County for their leadership and commitment to promoting economic growth, modernized infrastructure, and a wise use of tax dollars for the Calloway County community.”
Judge-Executive Imes and the Fiscal Court will use funds provided to the County through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and requested ESG include local firms and subcontractors to perform the installations scheduled to begin in June 2022, with completion in spring 2023.
