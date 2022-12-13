MURRAY – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass surprised Calloway County Day Treatment Center instructional assistant Mike Wright on Monday with the news that he was one of only two to receive this year’s Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award.
Glass said the KESSP award was created in 2020 by Gov. Andy Beshear and Coleman to recognize the state’s classified school employees. He said Wright and this year’s other award winner, Heather LeBlanc of Gallatin County, were selected from 41 nominees by a committee of key education stakeholders assembled by Beshear and Coleman.
“This state award recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving students in the Commonwealth,” Glass said. “Kentucky has more than 46,000 classified school employees, and these employees are the unsung heroes from our school system serving in vital and often overlooked roles, from driving our kids to school, to preparing meals, and to working with partner agencies to ensure that vital health needs are met. These are just some of the many things classified employees in our state do to ensure that our students have the safest and healthiest environment in which to learn.”
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, Wright previously worked as a bench chemist at a distillery in Louisville. After 20 years in the alcohol beverage industry, he moved to the Chicago area and eventually to Florida, where he worked in the food and beverage industry. In 2013, he returned to Kentucky, relocating in Murray. After retiring, he became a substitute teacher in Calloway County and in 2017, he was hired as an instructional assistant for the Day Treatment Center (DTC).
Glass said Wright’s work “exemplifies what we want to see from our employees in the state of Kentucky.”
“Part of our ‘United We Learn’ vision builds around the idea of creating vibrant learning experiences for all students, and Michael's commitment to students every day is making a real difference to every student who feels supported and challenged to succeed,” Glass said. “Michael is a retired chemist who now spends his time working with students one-on-one in math or science. He makes this experience fun and meaningful, helping students make radios from scratch, even bringing his own microscopes for the students to have more hands-on learning experiences. He makes meals of all varieties for others to enjoy. He can be found putting his woodworking hobby skills to use as he fixes broken furniture.
“His nominator said that Michael always models a positive attitude and helps youth overcome the barriers that they face.’ And I found out that early this morning when I was on my way here, in preparation for our meeting here today, Michael didn't know, but he was in here sweeping up for his own ceremony.”
Coleman, whose career was in education before becoming Beshear’s running mate, referred to Wright’s humble nature, saying he downplayed his importance when she met him.
“The first thing that he said when we walked into his classroom was, ‘Well, I'm not really a teacher.’” Coleman said. “I couldn't disagree more because no matter what your title is, or no matter what your role is, if you are working in a school building and you are working with our students, you are a teacher. Period. (It seems) everything that our classified employees do to make our schools run so often goes unnoticed. I notice it because I was the teacher and assistant principal who knew that my day couldn't go on without them, but so often, our communities and maybe folks who don't work in the school system don't really understand how important the work is that they do every day.”
“I certainly didn’t expect this today,” Wright said to the gathered crowd. “I have to say, I am humbled, and to hear all of these nice things being said about me, it’s a little embarrassing too. I’ve been successful in most things that I did, and in order to make that happen, I had to have a lot of help from colleagues and co-workers and people that I work with, so I deeply appreciate everyone stepping up and helping me.
“As the lieutenant governor said, I am not a teacher, and I didn't have that kind of training. It’s very, very useful and very, very welcome to me to get that sort of input from the professionals that are around me everywhere within the school system. So thank you all; thank you for thinking of me. There are many other people who deserve at least as much as this, so thank you.”
Wright added that he wanted to thank his wife, Judy, and son, Taylor, who were in attendance, saying they had helped him quite a bit too. He and Judy also have a daughter, Ashley, and baby granddaughter, Evelyn.
DTC Principal and Director Travis Anderson nominated Wright for the award. He said in a KDE news release that Wright has worked at the DTC for five years, rarely misses school and often is the last one to leave. He said Wright exhibits strong attributes like dependability, commitment and the example he sets for students.
“He works at DTC because he enjoys it,” Anderson said. “Mr. Wright especially enjoys helping our most challenging and at-risk youth overcome the barriers they face to success. He models a positive attitude, compassion, perseverance and hard work.
“Mr. Wright is a strong leader, example and exemplary citizen of our community. He has a great reputation within the district and community because of his serving attitude and willingness to give of his time, efforts and expertise to serve whoever is in need to the best of his ability. Mr. Wright is an exceptional employee and an even better man. I marvel at his energy level and attitude, especially given his age of 70 years old. Mr. Wright is deserving of recognition even though he doesn't seek it or expect it.”
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said that in addition to all the qualities Anderson mentioned, Wright can often be found accompanying Taylor and volunteering with Special Olympics in golf, basketball, track and field and bowling. He also serves as a leader for Taylor’s Boy Scout troop and is active in his church community.
“I don't know when this guy sleeps,” Settle said. “Mr. Wright has a great reputation within the district community, and (he has a) serving attitude and willingness to give of his time and efforts and expertise to serve whoever is in need – this is one of the best attributes of Mr. Wright. Mike makes the Calloway County School District stronger, he engages learners, and as we've heard, his work and dedication this community is incredible and his impact never will be fully measured.”
As winners of the award, Wright and LeBlanc’s names have been forwarded to the U.S. Department of Education (USED) for consideration for the 2022 national Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, KDE said. The RISE award, which recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving students, was passed by Congress in 2019 and is overseen by USED.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.