MURRAY – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass surprised Calloway County Day Treatment Center instructional assistant Mike Wright on Monday with the news that he was one of only two to receive this year’s Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award.

Glass said the KESSP award was created in 2020 by Gov. Andy Beshear and Coleman to recognize the state’s classified school employees. He said Wright and this year’s other award winner, Heather LeBlanc of Gallatin County, were selected from 41 nominees by a committee of key education stakeholders assembled by Beshear and Coleman.