MURRAY – The Thomas family has gone on several dozen cruises over the years, and as a reward for their loyalty, they recently were invited to hobnob with celebrities and cut the ribbon on a new ship with the president of Carnival Cruise Line and the ship’s captain.
New Providence residents Jay and Stacey Thomas and their children, 23-year-old Zach and 19-year-old Aubrey, have been going on cruises since 2007. All of them except for one Disney cruise were with Carnival, and at this point, Jay said he has gone on 50 cruises, while Zach has gone on 49, only missing one for illness. Jay said Stacey has gone on 43 cruises and Aubrey has gone on a few less than that.
The family went on their first cruise when Zach was 7 and Aubrey was 4, traveling with four other couples. One of those couples had been on many cruises before, while the rest of them were first-timers, and Jay said they all fell in love with it right away. Jay is a trooper for Kentucky State Police Post 1 and is also a member of the Army Reserve, and he found that cruising was the perfect way for the family to unwind and for him to spend lots of uninterrupted quality time with his wife and kids.
“It was just great family time for us,” Jay said. “Being a trooper and in the Army Reserve, I was gone a lot, and it just allowed us to reconnect, so that's what we liked about it. And we just got hooked on it.”
After that, the family started regularly going on cruises during fall and spring breaks. They have gone on so many cruises now that they have reached Diamond status in Carnival’s VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Club. While everyone had their reasons for enjoying the trips, Jay said Zach, who has cerebral palsy, especially seemed to thrive in the environment of a cruise ship.
“For Zach, he feels at home on the ship, and he’s more independent,” Jay said. “We know a lot of the crew and we've got a lot of good friends that work for Carnival that we’ve met on the ships and cruised with a lot. It's always good getting on and already knowing some of the crew and them knowing him.”
“They’re fun and I make a whole lot of friends with the crew, and the food on there (is great. I love) just everything about it,” Zach added.
Cruises might not be everyone’s idea of a great vacation, but Jay said he is always puzzled when he meets someone who is not enjoying themselves.
“There are people who get on there and complain about everything, and I’m like, ‘What is there to complain about?’ You don’t have to cook, you don't have to clean, you can eat whenever you want and the shows are really good now,” Jay said. “And since we started cruising up until now, we've seen a lot of improvements on entertainment and all kinds of stuff.”
Last November, Jay, Zach and Jay’s mother, Gloria Thomas, went on a transatlantic cruise from England to Miami on a ship called Carnival Celebration. Christine Duffy, the president of Carnival Cruise Line, was on the ship for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and although the family didn’t meet her on that trip, Zach was starstruck.
“He got so excited when he heard her start talking, but we were too far back to really see what was going on,” Jay said. “It was just amazing how excited he got because I didn’t even realize he knew who Christine Duffy was.”
It was no secret that Zach loved cruising, but his fandom of Duffy revealed just how deep his enthusiasm went.
“I watch Carnival videos all the time (online), and she was on it,” Zach said. “That's how I got to know her.”
“If you’ve got a Carnival question, he can probably answer it,” Jay added. “He knows where the ships are, he knows a lot of times when they're moving ports and things like that. He keeps up with all that.”
The following month, Jay and Zach went on an early December cruise and met a couple from Wisconsin. While chatting about the transatlantic cruise, Jay mentioned how excited Zach had been to watch Duffy speak, but that they hadn’t met. As he was leaving, the man from Wisconsin said he would send an email and see if it was possible for the family to meet her.
The family had already been planning another transatlantic cruise from Barcelona, Spain to New York City, and in February, the man got in touch and told them Duffy would be on the cruise because it was the first Carnival voyage for the ship, Carnival Venezia. The Italian-themed ship had been previously used by Costa Cruise Line – which Carnival owns – but was repurposed and renamed for its first Carnival voyage, Jay said.
So at the end of May, the family flew to Barcelona to take another transatlantic cruise. Jay said that when they were told Zach would get to meet Duffy, he assumed it might be a simple meet-and-greet, but when Carnival’s senior communications director, AnneMarie Matthews, called to ask if they would help cut the ribbon before the ship left Barcelona, they realized the invitation was a lot more prestigious.
“We did the ribbon cutting, and we saw her on the ship two or three times after that and talked to her,” Jay said. “She signed one of the little model ships for Zach, and then when they did the naming ceremony (in Manhattan), she mentioned Zach, so that was kind of cool. Then they did another ribbon cutting in New York as the first sailing out of New York, and a New York police officer did the ribbon-cutting and she mentioned Zack there as well, so it was nice.”
During the cruise, the family met celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, who is Carnival’s chief culinary officer. After the ship arrived in New York, they got to meet legendary stand-up comic and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno.
“Jay Leno was at the naming ceremony,” Jay said. “We did the 15-day cruise and then everybody had to get off the ship on the 13th, and then on the 14th, they did the naming ceremony for the ship, and Jay Leno is the first ‘godfather’ for that ship. The naming ceremony is invite-only, and Christine asked us if we could stay for the naming ceremony, so we flew our daughter up since she didn't go on the original cruise. So she got to come up, and then Jay did an hour-long show that night on the ship, and it was hilarious.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.