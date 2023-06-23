MURRAY – The Thomas family has gone on several dozen cruises over the years, and as a reward for their loyalty, they recently were invited to hobnob with celebrities and cut the ribbon on a new ship with the president of Carnival Cruise Line and the ship’s captain.

New Providence residents Jay and Stacey Thomas and their children, 23-year-old Zach and 19-year-old Aubrey, have been going on cruises since 2007. All of them except for one Disney cruise were with Carnival, and at this point, Jay said he has gone on 50 cruises, while Zach has gone on 49, only missing one for illness. Jay said Stacey has gone on 43 cruises and Aubrey has gone on a few less than that.