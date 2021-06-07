MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court met in special session Friday morning to approve a budget amendment and to rebid a contract for red gravel.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the county had just received a payment from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for resurfacing work, so the 2020-21 budget would need to be amended to reflect that.
“The first payment that we made to Murray Paving was $539,874.44,” said Calloway County Treasurer Tonya Robinson. “We paid for that portion and we received the check from the Transportation Cabinet, so we just need to amend it into the budget.”
Robinson said she had contacted the Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG) to request that someone approve the amendment as soon as possible so a public notice could be published in the Ledger & Times in time for the fiscal court to approve the second reading at its next scheduled meeting on June 15. By Friday afternoon, however, Robinson said she had learned that the DLG personnel, who are authorized to approve county budget amendments, would not be back in the office until Wednesday. Because of this, another special-called meeting will have to be held later this month, she said.
The court also voted to rescind red gravel bids approved at the last meeting and to approve the rebidding of the contracts. Imes said the contracts need to include the cost of the delivery of the red gravel, but there was some confusion among the businesses that bid on the contract.
“There was some confusion that we’re trying to get straightened out,” Imes said. “We had bid this and we had some people bidding for cost of materials, which implied that we had to pick it up. Then we had some people bidding the delivery price of materials.”
The court also held a special-called meeting on May 25 to approve another budget amendment to accept funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds totaled $3,787,743.50.
