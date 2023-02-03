FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman on Friday announced approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth.

The grant funding is used to clean sites where household solid waste such as couches, tires, coolers and bedding has been illegally dumped. Not only are these dumps an eyesore in municipalities, but they can be a health hazard due to exposed debris and vermin. Once cleaned, the sites offer locations for revenue-producing businesses. 