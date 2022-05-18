MURRAY – Phillip Lynn Rogers (D) will run against Ricky Stewart (R) in November for District 1 Magistrate. While both candidates are happy for their respective victories, they noted being very disappointed in the seemingly low voter turnout this year.
“I wish more people voted,” Stewart remarked. “It just seemed like it wasn’t much of a turnout, but I guess that’s part of it, too. I would’ve figured there would’ve been more people to vote in this primary, but, obviously, they didn’t.”
“I was looking at votes coming in in the surrounding counties, and my jaw was dropping,” Rogers said. “I thought to myself, ‘My gosh, I have never seen such low turnout!’ When I ran 30 years ago, it took you like 1,500 votes to win in a magistrate’s race.”
That might have been the case in the 1990s, but in this year’s primary, barely 1,200 votes were cast in all three magistrate races combined.
On the Democratic side, Rogers barely squeaked out a win over Kenney Travis with only nine votes separating the two. Of the 443 votes cast in the race, Rogers received 226 votes (51.02%) while Travis received 217 votes (48.98%).
“It goes to show that honesty and integrity and hard work pays off. Every vote does count,” Rogers said. “I’m very proud and honored to have been selected and I will not disappoint anyone in the district. I will work my hardest. … I will make a big difference in this district and in Calloway County.”
On the Republican side, Stewart prevailed over Regina Beth Deering. Stewart received 246 votes (60.89%) while Deering received 158 votes (39.11%).
“Obviously, this is just the first step to get to the next step,” Stewart said. “I appreciate the votes I got and the support. … I know a lot of people here in District 1. I’ve lived here all of my life. We’ll just have to get my name out there some more and talk to people and see what we can do.”
Of his opponent in November, Rogers said, “I know Ricky. Ricky’s a good friend of mine; we went to school together. I just told him congratulations, and I told him (in a text), ‘I promise you a very clean and honorable race.’”
Likewise, Stewart said, “We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve got nothing at all bad to say about him. We went to high school together. It will be an interesting race, I guarantee you.”
Only Republicans faced off for the open Magistrate District 2 seat. Turnout for this race was also low; only 359 total votes were cast between the two Republican candidates, Larry Crutcher and William “Bill” Duncan. Crutcher won the race, earning 57.94% of the votes cast, with 208 votes. Duncan received 151 votes, or 42.06%.
“I’d just like to say thank you to all the voters for their confidence and four more years, maybe, if we make it through November,” Crutcher said Tuesday night about his victory.
Crutcher will face Democrat Mark Mallory, who was unopposed in the primary, in November.
All election results are unofficial until they are certified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.