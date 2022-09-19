Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a baggie containing approximately 18 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine in the possession of Calloway County's Allen S. Nesler during a traffic stop Saturday.

 Photos provided

PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.