Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses

PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.
According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.
During the investigation, Nesler allegedly gave deputies a forged government issued operator’s license with a name that did not belong to him. Through a more extensive investigation, Nesler’s identity was confirmed, and it was also confirmed that he had two outstanding active warrants for his arrest in Calloway County for charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and probation violation.
MCSO said deputies also discovered during the investigation that Nesler was allegedly in possession approximately 18 grams of crystal meth, U.S currency and other items related to drug paraphernalia. MCSO said Nesler has an extensive “dangerous criminal history” dating back over 20 years, involving robbery, trafficking meth and firearm-related charges.
Nesler was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was lodged. Deputies were assisted by the Kentucky State Police. He was charged with no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet of an address change, theft of identity without another’s consent, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, giving officer false identifying information, first-degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than or equal to 2 grams (meth).
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
