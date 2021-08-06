MURRAY — Calloway County Health Department Interim Director of Public Health Linda Cavitt said Thursday that she is familiar with the struggle health officials can face when trying to convince their fellow citizens to be vaccinated for various diseases.
She said this was a constant fight when she had that position on a permanent basis for more than 30 years before retiring in 2015. And things had not changed when she was asked to assist the department last year as it dealt with the increasing threat of COVID-19.
However, some new figures in the last few days are giving her hope that perhaps the importance of being vaccinated against the coronavirus is starting to resonate. These numbers show that 917 Calloway residents received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two weeks.
That compares to 282 in the previous two-week assessment.
“At least people are getting the vaccine. I don’t care why,” Cavitt said Thursday as the county has joined most Kentucky counties in showing red on the state’s case incidence rate map. Thursday, Calloway was at 46.2 cases per 100,000 population.
“Still, it’s unfortunate that so many people are having to experience something like this before they feel the need to get the shot. This is a nightmare pandemic and it can cause so many problems.”
From feeling the effects the virus can bring to the arguments among people divided on whether or not to receive the shots, to the economic devastation that was caused last year, COVID-19 has indeed caused issues on many fronts. However, with the increase in vaccinations in the past few weeks, Murray-Calloway County Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye said he believes this is a sign that residents who may have been hold-outs previously may not be so resistant to the idea of rolling up their sleeves now.
Still, as he looked at those numbers on Thursday, it made him wonder about the patients’ thought process.
“I think it makes for an interesting public conversation,” Eye said. “It is an increase, so you’d think something had to happen to make these people go from not wanting the vaccine to suddenly seeking it. I’m sure that seeing the rise in cases that we’ve had must have had something to do with it, but were there other factors that caused this?
“You look at how vaccination has gone (in Calloway County). We had the initial wave of people really wanting it after it first became available (in December 2020) and it was at points where we were having problems keeping enough of a supply for everyone who wanted it. You had people going to Paris (Tennessee) and Hopkinsville when they learned they could their shots there, then we had the dropoff and you kind of got the idea that everyone who wanted it had gotten it and the ones who weren’t getting it were not going to get it and then you saw the number of cases really drop and you figure, ‘Well, nothing’s going to change.
“So then you see an increase like we’ve had. Was that enough to change their minds? I’d like to know.”
Calloway’s return to COVID-19’s grip was fast. After cases basically went dormant in late January and stayed that way until June, daily cases went from between zero to maybe two or three at the first of the month to the teens and even 20s by the time July reached its second week.
Thursday’s report from the health department showed that 23 new cases were reported. Ten patients from the county were in hospitals. And 141 patients were isolated at home, a number that was below 10 a few short weeks ago.
Eye said anyone who is on the fence about the shot needs to obtain information that is solid.
“You need to get it from someone who knows the subject, not from someone on the internet. There is a lot of misinformation out there,” he said, offering what he said are factual statistics. “The vaccine is 90% effective. Now, does that mean you’re not going to get (COVID-19)? Not necessarily, but what I’m most concerned with is that you have a much better chance of not ending up in the hospital or dying if you get the vaccine.
“We hear a lot about what are called ‘breakthrough’ cases, where people have been vaccinated but have still gotten the virus. Yes, that can happen when you are overly exposed to people who are carrying it. However, the chances are good that you’re not going to have a terrible case of it should you get it.
“I know some vaccinated people who tested positive and didn’t have any symptoms, but we’ve also had three or four from here at the hospital that were vaccinated and felt pretty crummy for about three or four days.”
Cavitt also recalled a breakthrough she had with one patient during her time as public health director. And she said there was a lesson to be learned.
“I remember we had a young woman and she was totally against any vaccination. She just would not take them. Well, one day, she stepped on a rusty nail,” Cavitt recalled. “And she wasn’t too against getting her tetanus shot after that happened.
“It kind of goes to show that, one way or another, you’re going to face that time where you’re going to have to decide what really is best. That’s what I see now. Everybody needs to get their shot, they need to wear masks and wash their hands and if we’ll just keep doing those things, we can get through this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.