MURRAY – As the Calloway County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday at the district’s central office, the board revisited its COVID-19 protocols, heard updates from around the district and recognized a donation from a district alumni group.
The board decided to make no changes to the current protocols for COVID-19 after Superintendent Tres Settle shared district-wide data on positive cases and quarantines with the board. Settle explained that the district is currently having to quarantine students within six feet of a positive COVID-19 case because students are not wearing face coverings. The board members agreed that while they do not want to require face coverings, they do wish to avoid quarantines. The board decided to continue to monitor positive cases and quarantines and revisit the issue in January, if necessary.
Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel reported progress on the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year. In both drafts, the first day for students is Wednesday, Aug. 10, and the calendar includes 173 student days. The board will look to approve a 2022-23 calendar during the January meeting.
McKeel referred to a high rate of attendance despite the ongoing pandemic, and he also reported on behalf of the transportation department that all six new buses have been delivered and are running routes each day.
Reports from other directors and principals were encouraging. Food Service Director Megan Adams reported that while she continues to see shortages in certain foods and related items, conditions are improving, and the cafeteria staff are continuing to provide great meals for their students. Director of Finance April Lax stated the district’s independent audit was “clean” and the auditors will report specifics in January. Principals described their school events and student assessments to close out the first semester.
Laker Alumni and Associates were recognized for a large donation to the district. The group donated “Student of the Month” yard signs to each school to recognize students for high achievement for two years. The group also donated a 65-inch TV to each school to be placed in the cafeteria of each school. Members of Laker Alumni and Associates were at the meeting to describe how they also provide scholarships for CCHS students and how they will continue to use their funds to support the schools.
The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Calloway County Board of Education is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the central office.
