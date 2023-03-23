MURRAY – In response to a fight that was recorded on video at Calloway County Middle School and later posted on Facebook, the Calloway County School District says the incident was referred to the school resource officer (SRO) with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Marchetti, director of professional development and public relations, released the following statement to media: “On Monday, March 20, two students at Calloway County Middle School were in a physical altercation before school started, at around 7:45 a.m. One of the students was treated by the school nurse for injuries. CCMS administrators investigated the incident and referred the incident to the school resource officer with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.”
The mother of one of the involved students posted a cell phone video of the fight on Facebook, calling for the school to take action against the student she said instigated the incident. The Ledger & Times sent an interview request to the woman through Facebook Messenger, but received no response before deadline Wednesday.
Marchetti further explained to the Ledger & Times the process for investigations of violent student behavior, as well as when the Calloway County Board of Education would be expected to make disciplinary decisions.
“Principals will interview involved students and witnesses and review security footage to investigate the incident,” Marchetti said. “The discipline is assigned by the principal and is determined on a case-by-case basis. The schools typically refers all acts of student violence to the SRO to determine legal action. For the board of education to be involved, it would be for expulsion of a student and that is a very rare occurrence reserved for only the most extreme behaviors.”
Deputy Marian Cosgrove, who is CCSO’s public information officer and also serves as an SRO in the district, said any potential crime involving a juvenile is referred to the county’s court-designated worker, who would decide if the juvenile’s actions justify filing criminal charges.
