MURRAY – In response to a fight that was recorded on video at Calloway County Middle School and later posted on Facebook, the Calloway County School District says the incident was referred to the school resource officer (SRO) with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Marchetti, director of professional development and public relations, released the following statement to media: “On Monday, March 20, two students at Calloway County Middle School were in a physical altercation before school started, at around 7:45 a.m. One of the students was treated by the school nurse for injuries. CCMS administrators investigated the incident and referred the incident to the school resource officer with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.”