PADUCAH – A Calloway County woman was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for illegally transporting a stolen firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. 

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division made the announcementAccording to court documents, 35-year-old Denise Collins illegally transported and received a firearm stolen outside of the state of Kentucky on April 25, 2022. The firearm – a Sig Sauer, model P365 XL, .9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol – was a stolen firearm transported from Tennessee to Kentucky by Collins, aided and abetted by Gary Rowland. The firearm was ultimately used by Rowland to shoot and kill Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash on May 16, 2022. 