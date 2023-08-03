UPDATE: Raymond E. Jarvis, 45, of Marion, was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident / failure to render aid with death or serious physical injury, the Calvert City Police Department said. The arrest stems from the investigation of the fatal collision involving 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan from Tuesday morning. Based on the investigation, Jarvis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Oak Park Boulevard that struck Mercedeys who was a pedestrian on Oak Park Boulevard.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we encourage the public to continue to report information,” a news release said. 