UPDATE: Raymond E. Jarvis, 45, of Marion, was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident / failure to render aid with death or serious physical injury, the Calvert City Police Department said. The arrest stems from the investigation of the fatal collision involving 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan from Tuesday morning. Based on the investigation, Jarvis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Oak Park Boulevard that struck Mercedeys who was a pedestrian on Oak Park Boulevard.
“The investigation is still ongoing and we encourage the public to continue to report information,” a news release said.
“The Calvert City Police Department is continually supported by the community, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Coroner's Office, McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Princeton Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police. We hope to have more information in the future.”
Information can be given to the Calvert City Police Department at (270)395-4545.
CALVERT CITY – The Calvert City Police Department is currently seeking the driver of a vehicle of interest that officers want to question about the collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from the city, the Calvert City PD and Calvert City Fire Department responded at approximately 5:39 a.m. Tuesday to an unresponsive person in the roadway at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard and White Oak Lane. The pedestrian – who was later identified as 18-year-old Calvert City resident Mercedeys Culligan – was reportedly walking near the southbound lane of Oak Park Boulevard when she was struck by a motor vehicle, which then left the scene. Culligan was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
Calvert City Police Chief Mike Canon said his department has released a black-and-white security video containing a vehicle of interest. To view the video, visit the Ledger & Times Facebook page, where the paper shared the Lake City News post of the footage.
“There’s a silver, four-door pickup in the video, and it’s traveling southbound on Industrial Parkway, goes through the intersection of Fifth and Oak Park Boulevard, continues southbound on Oak Park, and then makes a left turn on U.S. 62 to go eastbound,” Canon said. “We’ve been able to identify just about everyone who’s been in that area except for that vehicle. It’s not a suspect; we’re just trying to figure out who was in that vehicle at that time and maybe be able to talk to them and see if they saw anything.
“(For the public), if they know somebody who has had a change in vehicle or didn't show up to work or their behavior might have changed as far as their routines, if that stands out and they're working near Calvert, maybe give us a call.”
Meanwhile, the total reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Culligan’s death has grown to $49,000 as of Thursday evening. Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dr. Bert Johnson of Lakeland Animal Hospital, Keith Murt of Murtco, Inc. initially pledged $10,000 each, and then Bub Johnson of Rail Services pledged $10,000 and SmartPath Technologies pledged $2,500 late Wednesday. On Thursday, David Johnson of Veterans Roofing pledged $5,000 and Bryan Betz of Window Depot pledged $1,500. The reward pledged is not organized or awarded by the Calvert City PD or the City of Calvert City, and instead would be awarded by individual pledges.
The visitation for Culligan will be held from 4-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. A memorial fund has been set up in her name at all CFSB banking locations.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Calvert City PD at 270-395-4545.
