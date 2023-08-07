CALVERT CITY – The Calvert City Police Department has charged a Marion man for allegedly driving the vehicle that killed an 18-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from the city, the Calvert City PD and Calvert City Fire Department responded at approximately 5:39 a.m. Tuesday to an unresponsive person in the roadway at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard and White Oak Lane. The pedestrian – who was later identified as 18-year-old Calvert City resident Mercedeys Culligan – was reportedly walking near the southbound lane of Oak Park Boulevard when she was struck by a motor vehicle, which then left the scene. Culligan was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
Calvert City PD announced Thursday night that officers had arrested Raymond E. Jarvis, 45, of Marion, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with death or serious physical injury. Based on the investigation, police said Jarvis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Oak Park Boulevard that struck Culligan.
“The investigation is still ongoing and we encourage the public to continue to report information,” a news release said.
“The Calvert City Police Department is continually supported by the community, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police. We hope to have more information in the future.”
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Calvert City PD at 270-395-4545.
