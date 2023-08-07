CALVERT CITY – The Calvert City Police Department has charged a Marion man for allegedly driving the vehicle that killed an 18-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the city, the Calvert City PD and Calvert City Fire Department responded at approximately 5:39 a.m. Tuesday to an unresponsive person in the roadway at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard and White Oak Lane. The pedestrian – who was later identified as 18-year-old Calvert City resident Mercedeys Culligan – was reportedly walking near the southbound lane of Oak Park Boulevard when she was struck by a motor vehicle, which then left the scene. Culligan was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.