CALVERT CITY – The Calvert City Police Department said officers are investigating all possible leads to find the driver responsible for fatally striking a Dairy Queen employee in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from the city, the Calvert City PD and Calvert City Fire Department responded at approximately 5:39 a.m. Tuesday to an unresponsive person in the roadway at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard and White Oak Lane. The pedestrian – who was later identified as 18-year-old Calvert City resident Mercedeys Culligan – was reportedly walking near the southbound lane of Oak Park Boulevard when she was struck by a motor vehicle, which then left the scene.
Culligan was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. Calvert City Police Chief Mike Canon said Culligan was walking to work at Dairy Queen when the collision occurred. Marshall County Coroner Kenny Pratt added that she was walking from home and appeared to have been walking on the edge of the road along with the traffic to avoid stepping through the wet grass. He said an autopsy has been conducted and the preliminary report determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, though it will be several weeks before the toxicology report and full results are available.
Pratt said Culligan’s body was released to Collier Funeral Home at the family’s request after the autopsy concluded.
“Our condolences are with the family,” Pratt said. “This is obviously a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the family. This is just a terrible tragedy, and we obviously hate this.”
Canon said officers are gathering evidence and reviewing security camera footage from businesses near the collision site as quickly as possible to find and apprehend the driver of the vehicle that struck Culligan.
“We're actively collecting that information right now,” Canon said. “We can only get it as fast as the businesses will get it to us, but we have reviewed quite a bit of footage. There's a lot of people that travel through that area, and we have identified a lot of people that were in the area and got statements (from them).”
Meanwhile, as of Wednesday afternoon, three area businesses have each pledged $10,000 for a combined $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Culligan’s death. The rewards were offered by Dairy Queen,
Dr. Bert Johnson of Benton’s Lakeland Animal Hospital and Keith Murt with Murtco, Inc., a Paducah mechanical contractor. The city noted on its Facebook page that this pledged reward is not organized or awarded by the city or Calvert City PD, and that rewards are awarded by individual pledges.
“There's been a whole lot of support from the community here, as far as reaching out to us and saying, ‘Hey, we were in the area. This is what we saw,’” Canon said. “There was a whole lot of that going on, and, of course, our little town is devastated over this. This is a big deal for Calvert City, and so there’s a lot of emotion here in town. It’s terrible. We just wish the person had done the right thing and just stopped and tried to render aid or call for help.”
The investigation by Calvert City PD is ongoing with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact police at 270-395-4545.
