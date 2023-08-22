CALVERT CITY – A Murray man was apprehended on an assault charge in Calvert City last week after officers learned a warrant had previously been issued for his arrest.
According to the Calvert City Police Department, an officer observed a vehicle blacked out at the BP station on Kennedy Avenue while conducting routine patrols in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 15. When the officer pulled into the parking lot, the vehicle’s lights were turned on and the driver proceeded to leave. The officer then ran the plate on the vehicle and got an AVIS (Automated Vehicle Identification System) hit on a possible warrant. The officer then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
