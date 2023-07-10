FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and attorneys general from six other states joined a coalition opposing Target’s LGBTQ+ Pride campaign.
“Children should be children, free from the influence of radical gender ideology,” Cameron said. “I won’t stand by while big corporations endanger and indoctrinate Kentucky kids. I joined this coalition to support parents in their fight to protect childhood innocence.”
The coalition joined in a letter to Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell in opposing the corporation’s campaign, which sold LGBTQ+ promotional products as part of a comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children.
“Target reportedly promoted and sold products in our states that included, among other products, … girls’ swimsuits with ‘tuck-friendly construction’ and ‘extra crotch coverage’ for male genitalia,” the attorneys general write. “[It] also [sold] merchandise by the self-declared ‘Satanist-Inspired’ brand Abprallen, which is known for designs that glorify violence.”
The letter says states are obliged to “enforce state laws protecting children from content that sexualizes them.” The letter also said Target may be breaching the law by making decisions that are allegedly “unprofitable” and not in the best interests of its shareholders, citing it as a violation of the company’s fiduciary duty.
“We live in a different day and age from our nation’s founding,” the attorneys general said. “But certain immutable precepts and principles must always endure so long as America is to remain free and prosperous.”
Cameron said the woke agenda is not welcome in Kentucky. Last week’s action is his latest effort to protect Kentucky children from a radical gender ideology.
Cameron was joined by attorneys general from Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and South Carolina in sending the letter to Target.
The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group in the U.S., called the letter “another attempt from the extreme right to bully anyone who stands by values of inclusion and diversity.”
There are 1,950 Target stores in the United States. California has 317 Target locations, roughly 16 percent of the stores.
