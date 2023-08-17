US-NEWS-CAMERON-BESHEAR-MAKE-PROEDUCATION-PUSHES-1-LX.jpg

A seventh-grade math classroom at Morton Middle School in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, April 20, 2020.

 Ryan C. Hermens

(TNS) Both candidates for governor have unveiled significant plans for education reform over the next four years, as each attempts to brand themselves as pro-public education.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron unveiled “Cameron’s Catch-Up Plan” on Tuesday with a focus on addressing learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan is loftier and more expensive, but faces serious challenges in the GOP-controlled legislature – the body has been reluctant to discuss many of Beshear’s previous proposals on the subject.