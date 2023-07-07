FRANKFORT, Ky. – (KT) In light of a recent Supreme Court ruling validating the right to free speech, Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter to Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, calling on him to abandon his challenge to the First Amendment rights of a Louisville photographer.  

“Louisville is my home; the place Makenze and I are raising our son — and I want him to grow up in a city where he is safe, free to practice his faith, and not persecuted by his government,” Cameron said in a press release. “I sent this letter to urge Mayor Greenberg to follow the Supreme Court’s lead and respect the right of every Louisvillian to speak according to his or her conscience.”

