FRANKFORT, Ky. – (KT) In light of a recent Supreme Court ruling validating the right to free speech, Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter to Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, calling on him to abandon his challenge to the First Amendment rights of a Louisville photographer.
“Louisville is my home; the place Makenze and I are raising our son — and I want him to grow up in a city where he is safe, free to practice his faith, and not persecuted by his government,” Cameron said in a press release. “I sent this letter to urge Mayor Greenberg to follow the Supreme Court’s lead and respect the right of every Louisvillian to speak according to his or her conscience.”
Last year, a federal district judge found that Louisville could not force Chelsey Nelson, a Christian, to provide custom photography services at same-sex weddings in violation of her faith. Unhappy with the decision, Mayor Greenberg’s predecessor, Mayor Greg Fischer, appealed to the Sixth Circuit — a challenge Mayor Greenberg has continued at great expense to the Louisville Metro Government.
In his letter, Cameron cites the recent decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenisas evidence the mayor’s challenge is an exercise in futility and will further burden the taxpayers of Louisville and Jefferson County, as the Nelson case is substantively no different than 303 Creative. “I urge you to stop wasting the hard-earned tax dollars of those same citizens in a quixotic campaign at the Sixth Circuit that has been rendered a nullity,” he said.
Cameron called on Mayor Greenberg to change course and uphold the First Amendment. “The Supreme Court has spoken. Chelsey Nelson has the right to her conscience and cannot be compelled to speak against it.”
Mayor Greenberg responded to Cameron's letter with the following statement.
"For decades, the Louisville Fairness Ordinance has expressed the will of our community and it enshrines our commitment to ensuring every member of our diverse city is treated with respect and dignity," he said. "In short, it offers protections for every person in Louisville to be full and complete citizens."
The Louisville mayor defended the Fairness Ordinance.
"The arguments against the Fairness Ordinance and against treating all citizens with respect are not new - they are tired and old arguments from a past that most of us are happy to leave behind," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.