Cameron campaigns for governor in Murray

MURRAY – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron received an enthusiastic welcome in Murray Thursday as the Calloway County Republican Party hosted the gubernatorial candidate at a local restaurant.
Cameron, 37, grew up in Elizabethtown and was elected to his current position in 2019. He is currently running for the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s May 16 primary election, and the Calloway County GOP said 85 people came to hear him speak during the group’s meeting.
With less than two weeks left before the primary, Cameron has so far been the only Republican gubernatorial candidate to campaign in Murray. Others on the ballot include Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Bob Devore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie C. Smith. Cameron thanked Calloway County Republicans for their hospitality, and used a Kentucky Derby metaphor to describe the waning days of the primary season.
“As a lot of you all know, this is a big race with a lot of folks in it, and as you can probably attest, we’re in that last turn before the finish line, and we’re all jockeying for position,” Cameron said. “The running lanes are getting tight, and there’s a little friction starting to pick up a little bit. I’m glad that May 16 is around the corner, I assure you. But is it has been an honor to just run across the state and to talk about this race for governor. And some of the things that I picked up since I jumped into this race are really – whether you live here or you live in Pikeville, Kentucky – folks are concerned about the direction of this commonwealth.
“They're concerned about legacy media, the big newspapers that are trying to force a certain perspective on our citizens. They're tired of a Democrat president in Washington D.C. and tired of a Democrat governor here and the far left that, in many ways, have come together to create the perfect storm of conditions that, if left unchecked, would destroy the value that you and I here in Murray understand. (It) will destroy the pensions of teachers, firefighters and police officers, will destroy the coal industry, and will devastate, ultimately, our economy. And that is what is at stake in 2023. It's the difference between having a governor in Frankfort whose mere presence in that mansion emboldens the far left, or having a governor who reflects the values of the men, women and children of all 120 counties. I hope that we will choose the latter. I hope that we will say that we are ready for a new direction in Kentucky. We are ready for leadership that reflects our values. We are ready for leadership that understands that decisions can't be just made in Frankfort.”
Cameron criticized Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to shut down businesses deemed non-essential during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as banning all large gatherings, including church services. He touted his record of filing and winning multiple lawsuits against the administration, causing the rollback of some of the pandemic restrictions.
“You know, when Gov. Beshear decided to pick winners and losers and tell you who was essential and who was non-essential and decided to disregard the First Amendment to our Constitution and decided that he was going to shut down churches, I said, ‘Not on my watch,’ and went into federal court, and after nine days, got churches reopened in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Cameron said.
Cameron linked Beshear’s policies to the COVID vaccine mandates put in place by President Joe Biden’s administration, adding that a judge also ruled in his favor when he challenged the federal vaccine policies in federal court.
Cameron said Beshear had not done a good job cleaning up the eastern Kentucky counties devastated by last year’s floods, and that he had also done nothing about the opioid epidemic. He also praised pro-life legislation that had been passed by the Kentucky legislature and said he was proud to have defended those policies in court on behalf of the state. He said his actions had helped lead to the absence of any operating abortion clinics in the state since last August.
One of the people in the audience asked Cameron what he would do to oppose medical gender transition services for minors, referring to it as the “mutilation” of children. Cameron said he would work with the next attorney general – who he believes will be his friend, former U.S. Attorney and current Republican AG nominee Russell Coleman – to defend Senate Bill 150. That bill prohibits gender reassignment procedures – typically referred to as “gender affirming care” by trans advocates – for minors and became law after the General Assembly overrode Beshear’s veto in the 2023 session.
“There was just a lawsuit filed against (the new law) yesterday, and my office is going to vigorously defend Senate Bill 150 – and let me tell you why – because we have to protect our children and we have to protect Kentucky from these far left values that are trying to creep into this state,” Cameron said. “And I can think of no bigger responsibility than for our office to defend SB 150 and be a strong advocate for making sure that we ban these procedures on kids.
“We cannot allow, again, these far left ideas to come into here and ultimately end with the mutilation of our children. (Cameron’s wife) Mackenzie and I have a (16-month-old) at home, Theodore, and every day we talk about what kind of world is he being brought up in, and how do you safeguard against that, and Senate Bill 150 is doing that. We've got to protect our kids.
“Separate but somewhat connected to that is this idea that – after we spent almost 50 years trying to protect women's sports – it's now the left that has completely flipped the script. It appears to me that they don't care about women anymore. If they're going to allow a biological male to play in women's sports, they do not care about women's sports anymore, and they don't care about women anymore, and as a Republican and somebody that's going to lead this state, I'm here to say enough is enough. We're going to protect women's sports and we're going to protect our children from these mutilation surgeries.”
Cameron also castigated Beshear for, in his view, not doing enough to stop violent crime, especially in Louisville. He said one of his major crime initiatives as governor would be to push for a Kentucky State Police post to open in Louisville, which he said would allow state troopers to assist an uderstaffed Louisville Metro Police Department.
