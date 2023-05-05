Cameron campaigns for governor in Murray

Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron smiles as a local audience applauds during a campaign appearance in Murray Thursday.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron received an enthusiastic welcome in Murray Thursday as the Calloway County Republican Party hosted the gubernatorial candidate at a local restaurant.

Cameron, 37, grew up in Elizabethtown and was elected to his current position in 2019. He is currently running for the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s May 16 primary election, and the Calloway County GOP said 85 people came to hear him speak during the group’s meeting.