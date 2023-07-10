FRANKFORT – (KT) Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday filed an emergency motion challenging a federal court’s decision to halt a portion of Senate Bill 150. The Kentucky law protects children from the irreparable harm caused by experimental drug treatments such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

“It’s indefensible that leftist activists are disguising sterilization and genital surgeries as pediatric care for vulnerable children,” Cameron said. “Child mutilation is illegal in our Commonwealth, and these reckless hormone interventions are based on an irrational ideology that ignores scientific evidence. I will do everything in my power to protect Kentucky kids from this radical agenda, and my office will continue to defend this law at every turn.”