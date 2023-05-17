Cameron wins Calloway Republican vote by wide margin

A voter fills out a ballot in Tuesday's primary election at North Calloway Elementary School. The school was one of seven voting centers that were open.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron won Calloway County’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday by an even larger margin than he won the state, earning nearly 59% of the vote locally.

Cameron received 1,062 votes out of 1,803 cast, earning approximately 59.9% of the Calloway County total. As of 10:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday, the live election night results on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website showed Cameron getting 48% of the vote, or 144,490 out of 302,792 ballots cast. That was with 119 of 120 counties reporting. At press time Tuesday, only Adair County had not reported its full results.

