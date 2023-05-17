Cameron wins Calloway Republican vote by wide margin

MURRAY – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron won Calloway County’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday by an even larger margin than he won the state, earning nearly 59% of the vote locally.
Cameron received 1,062 votes out of 1,803 cast, earning approximately 59.9% of the Calloway County total. As of 10:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday, the live election night results on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website showed Cameron getting 48% of the vote, or 144,490 out of 302,792 ballots cast. That was with 119 of 120 counties reporting. At press time Tuesday, only Adair County had not reported its full results.
In Calloway County, the other Republican gubernatorial candidates earned the following totals, in order of ballot placement: Jacob Clark received 17 votes (0.94%); David O. Cooper received 13 votes (0.72%); Kelly Craft received 225 votes (12.48%); Eric Deters received 55 (3.05%); Bob Devore received three votes (0.17%); Mike Harmon received 39 votes (2.16%); Alan Keck received 25 votes (1.39%); Dennis Ray Ormerod received three votes (0.17%); Ryan Quarles received 346 votes (19.19%); Johnny Ray Rice received eight votes (0.44%) and Robbie C. Smith received seven votes (0.39%).
In the Democratic primary for governor, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear easily beat his challengers, receiving 176,524 out 193,298 votes for 91% of the total. In Calloway Counrty, Beshear received 1,124 out of 1,255 votes, or approximately 89.56%. Peppy Martin received 68 votes (5.42%) and Geoffrey M. "Geoff" Young received 63 votes (5.02%).
Incumbent Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Paducah native, won his party’s nomination with an estimated 64% of the statewide vote. In Calloway County, Adams received 1,172 out of 1,628 votes for 71.99%. Challenger Stephen L. Knipper received 370 votes (23.73%) and Allen Maricle received 86 votes (5.28%).
Current State Treasurer Allison Ball won the Republican nomination for auditor of public accounts, with an estimated 72% of the vote compared to 28% for Derek Petteys. Ball won 1,266 out of 1,611 votes in Calloway County for 78.58% of the vote compared to 345 for Petteys (231.42%).
Mark H. Metcalf won the Republican nomination for state treasurer with 51% of the vote. In Calloway County, Metcalf received 779 out of 1,562 votes (49.87%); Andrew Cooperrider received 482 (30.86%); and O.C. “OJ” Oleka received 301 votes (19.27%).
State Rep. Richard Heath of Mayfield lost the Republican nomination for commissioner of agriculture with an estimated 44% of the statewide vote compared to 56% for Jonathan Shell. Not surprisingly, Heath did much better in the Jackson Purchase area, winning 69% of the vote in his home county of Graves. In Calloway County, Heath received 1,157 out of 1,631 votes, or 70.94%, while Shell received 474 votes (29.06%) in Calloway.
Sierra J. Enlow won the Democratic nomination for commissioner of agriculture ith an estimated 59% of the vote compared to Mikael Malone’s 44%. In Calloway, Enlow received 717 out of 1,153 votes (62.19%) and Malone received 436 (37.81%).
Calloway County Republican Party Chair Steve Farmer said he is excited for November’s general election and thinks Cameron has a great chance of winning back the Governor’s Mansion for the GOP. In particular, he liked how Cameron – who visited Murray recently – was able to secure victories in court when he filed several lawsuits in 2020 to challenge some of Beshear’s pandemic policies.
“I think he’ll be a good adversary for Beshear,” Farmer said. “He got the churches back going when Beshear shut them down. We saw Cameron a couple of times; he campaigned down here pretty hard. He's really conservative, and that's of course what we are.”
Farmer said he appreciated the fact Cameron is opposed to transgender women being allowed to compete with biological women in sporting events, saying Cameron would “fight for women's rights.” He said also is a fan of Cameron’s pro-life positions on abortion-related issues.
“As attorney general, he's done a good job, and so I think he's got some qualifications and experience that I think he can do the job,” Farmer added. “We’ll be behind him 100%.”
Calloway County Democratic Party Chair Vonnie Hays-Adams said local Democrats continue to strongly support Beshear and believe he will hold onto his office for another four years if turnout is strong in November. If he does, he would repeat the success of his father, Dawson Springs-born Steve Beshear, who served as governor from 2007 to 2015.
“We are so excited about the opportunity to support our governor,” Hays-Adams said. “We can’t wait to get started campaigning for him. We believe he is still what Kentucky needs to continue to move forward and he is just getting started. Gov. Beshear will continue to always put the people of Kentucky first. He has set the example for all of us, and he is what we all need and want in a leader.
“Our goal as Democratic Party leaders in Calloway County is not only to focus on the governor’s race and all of the other Democratic candidates and their races, but also to focus on getting people involved in the election process. Voter turnout is at an all-time low. We have to change that about our community and state, and we need people to go to the polls in November more than ever before.”
Locally, voter turnout was estimated at approximately 10.47% in Calloway County, according to the Secretary of State’s website. A total 0f 3,095 ballots were cast, with a registered voter count of 29,562. Statewide, turnout was estimated at 14.44%, with 3,468,537 registered voters and 500,902 ballots cast.
All local vote totals are unofficial until certified by the Calloway County Board of Elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.