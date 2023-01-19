MURRAY – Murray State University’s Campus Lights tradition is back this weekend for its 86th year, as students present “Big Fish,” a musical about parent-child relationships and the importance of telling stories.
In 1998, author Daniel Wallace published “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions,” which was adapted by screenwriter John August into the 2003 Tim Burton-directed movie starring Albert Finley, Ewan McGregor, Jessica Lange and Billy Crudup. August also wrote the script for the musical adaptation, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. A early version of the show premiered in Chicago in 2013 and came to Broadway later that year.
Campus Lights is presented each January by the Sigma Alpha Iota and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia music fraternities and has been a Murray State tradition since 1938. Tesla Like, a recent graduate from Murray who is co-directing the show with senior Davin Belt of Marshall County, said the fraternities meet each February or March to elect the group of students that will serve as the producing staff and board of producers for the next year’s show. Then in the fall, the fraternities meet again with the show committee and vote on the show selection.
Belt said that when selecting the show, the committee sends out a Google Form on social media allowing anyone in Murray to suggest a show. Then the committee narrows the choices first to 10 and then three before arriving at the final choice.
“It was actually kind of a long process getting to ‘Big Fish,’” Like said. “We had a lot of different ideas bouncing around with very different (types) of shows, but Davin and I were able to convince the fraternities and this committee with a concept for the show, that it was going to be a really heartwarming experience for everybody, both for those participating in the show and for the audience. It’s something that's really going to show the love of Campus Lights and show the love of family.”
“When we got to the presentation meeting, basically, they kind of fell in love with it from us just talking about it,” Belt added.
“Big Fish” tells the story of Will Bloom and the fraught relationship he has with his father, Edward, who is known for telling tall tales about his past. Having heard these stories over and over his whole life, Will isn’t charmed by them the way most people seem to be. Instead, he considers the stories nothing short of lies and is frustrated because he feels like he has never had a chance to know the real man behind the tall tales.
Like said she finds the themes of “Big Fish” deeply resonant on several levels, and she thinks audiences will too. She said the production should also appeal to all ages.
“For me personally, my participation as director of this show is kind of like my love letter to Campus Lights in a way,” Like said. “This is my fifth and final time getting to participate in Campus Lights, so it's almost like I'm the Edward and Campus Lights is the rest of my story. I think that's also reflected for everybody else that's participating. Campus Lights is all about telling stories, and that's exactly what Edward Bloom is about as well – connecting those stories and bringing people together with them.
“I think families will love this show. I think there are plenty of aspects that are super fun for children and are really exciting visually, while also, at the root of it, showing the importance of family specifically, both in the sense of community and in the sense of a nuclear family. The idea that your parents aren't always what they seem is big in this show, and acknowledging the love that your parents have for you, even when you don't think they're showing it. (You get to see) the way that Will grows into an adult … and the way that he realizes his father's life affected him.”
Like said the cast and crew have been working very hard on the show for weeks, and the high energy of the songs and dances have kept them going strong when rehearsing late into the night.
Campus Lights is traditionally held in Lovett Auditorium, but it will instead be presented this year in the Robert E. Johnson Theater, located in the Price Doyle Fine Arts Center. Although the recent Lovett Auditorium renovations have been completed, the Campus Lights production will not move back there until next year’s show. Because there are fewer seats in the Johnson Theater than there are in Lovett, Like said the show could sell out quickly, so she encouraged everyone to reserve seats right away.
The Campus Lights Facebook page includes a Google Form where people can reserve tickets, and attendees will then pay for the tickets when they arrive at the Johnson Theater. Children aged 3 and younger can attend free of charge. The show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. The Saturday evening show will be Alumni Night.
