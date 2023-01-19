MURRAY – Murray State University’s Campus Lights tradition is back this weekend for its 86th year, as students present “Big Fish,” a musical about parent-child relationships and the importance of telling stories.

In 1998, author Daniel Wallace published “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions,” which was adapted by screenwriter John August into the 2003 Tim Burton-directed movie starring Albert Finley, Ewan McGregor, Jessica Lange and Billy Crudup. August also wrote the script for the musical adaptation, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. A early version of the show premiered in Chicago in 2013 and came to Broadway later that year.