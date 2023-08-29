(TNS) As climate change increases the severity and frequency of wildfires in North America, experts say many Americans are at risk of experiencing one in their lifetime. But even more may be affected by the unhealthy air quality from the smoke the fires produce.

Chicagoans have lived it in the last few months: days with hazy skylines, a smoky breeze that burns the eyes and endless air quality alerts. On the worst days, many are wearing masks again — but outdoors, not indoors.