Can fruits and vegetables be made better? With gene editing, NC firm believes so.

Alyssa Stoner inoculates a tobacco plant atPairwise in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

 Travis Long/News & Observer/TNS

DURHAM, N.C. — (TNS) Raw mustard greens, in their genetically unaltered form, leave a bitter aftertaste. Their flavor evokes horseradish or wasabi, lingering on the tongue until a chaser is found.

This astringency is caused by myrosinase, an enzyme that is liberated from the plant’s cells with each bite. Heat eliminates myrosinase, and cooked mustard greens are a staple of Southern cuisine, but the fresh greenish, purplish leaf is not widely beloved in salads.